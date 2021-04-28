Mom dies, 2 kids hurt in crash

A 26-year-old Columbia City woman died Tuesday and her two children were badly injured when her car collided with a dump truck at Indiana 3 and Waits Road in Kendallville, police said.

Her two children were flown by helicopter to a hospital where they were in critical condition, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said.

Shelby McClellan died at the scene. The driver of the dump truck, Charles Hillyard, 59, of Fort Wayne was also taken to a hospital.

Preliminary information shows McClellan failed to yield the right of way, police said.

Indiana State Police are assisting with the reconstruction of the crash. Other agencies included the Noble County Sheriff's Department, Kendallville Police Department, Kendallville, LaOtto and Avilla fire departments and Parkview EMS.

Car hits garbage truck; driver dies

A Fort Wayne man died and two other men were injured, one of them critically, when a vehicle was driven into the back of a garbage truck in DeKalb County on Tuesday, police said.

Nicholas A. Chambers, 34, of Fort Wayne was driving his Hyundai Tucson west on County Road 68 about 9:40 a.m. when he struck the rear of a garbage truck in front of a home. The garbage truck driver, Bryan M. Horvath, 33, of Fort Wayne was outside the vehicle to dump trash, police said.

Chambers died at the scene. Horvath was injured when he was struck by the trash container lift arm as the truck was propelled forward by the impact, police said.

A passenger in Chambers' vehicle, Philip W. Nason Jr., 35, of Fort Wayne was also injured and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.