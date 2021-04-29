The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, April 29, 2021 1:00 am

    2 officers, suspect hurt after chase

    Alleged shooter hit police car after fleeing from scene

    JIM CHAPMAN | The Journal Gazette

    Three people, including a juvenile shooting suspect, were injured Wednesday when the suspect led officers on a chase and collided with a police vehicle on Fort Wayne's south side.

    The Fort Wayne Police Gang and Violent Crimes Unit tried to stop a shooting suspect at Bowser and Creighton avenues about 2 p.m., but he refused to stop and fled from police.

    Officers stopped chasing the suspect, a juvenile boy, but another officer found the boy driving recklessly and running a stop sign at Robinwood Drive and McKinnie Avenue.

    Sgt. Jeremy Webb, city police spokesman, said the boy was driving at high speed when he collided with a police vehicle traveling east on McKinnie.

    The police vehicle that was struck, Webb said, was not involved in the pursuit at the time of the collision.

    The boy's injuries, whose injuries were not life-threatening, was treated at a hospital and arrested, Webb said.

    The officer and a passenger in the police vehicle that was struck were also treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Webb said he did not have information about the shooting the boy was involved in.

    jchapman@jg.net

