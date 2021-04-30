Arrest made after bomb threat

A suspect is in Kosciusko County Jail following a bomb threat targeting the probation department inside a government building.

Police said they responded about 7:10 a.m. Wednesday to a handwritten note found at a business adjacent to the county administration building, 100 W. Center St.

Nothing suspicious was found during a search, officers said Thursday.

Police identified 38-year-old Travis Lee Henson as a suspect based on information obtained from surveillance cameras.

Henson was taken into custody after police located him at an apartment on Fort Wayne Street. An investigation is ongoing.

City man charged with rape, battery

A 35-year-old Fort Wayne man was charged with rape and sexual battery after a woman told him she did not want to have sex.

Yordanis R. Carrazana-Paneque of Tampa, Florida, persuaded a woman he met at the Red Moon Event Center at 2 a.m. Saturday to follow him outside and get into his truck. She told him she wouldn't have sex, but he proceeded with a sex act, court documents said.

When three of her friends came out to look for her, they saw Carrazana-Paneque walking back into the building, while the victim was in the back of his truck getting dressed, court documents said.

Two of the men confronted Carrazana-Paneque and he fled. A Fort Wayne officer brought him back to the victim, who identified him. She was treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Center. Carrazana-Paneque was being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $13,250 bail.