Man charged in friend's shooting at east-side motel

A 33-year-old Fort Wayne man is being held at the Allen County Jail after he was accused of shooting a friend at the Travelers Inn in the 4600 block of East Washington Boulevard.

Darry L. Smith, who lives at the Travelers Inn, according to court documents, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery where the defendant knowingly inflicts injury that creates a substantial risk of death, unlawful possession of a firearm, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

Officers responded to the motel at 11 p.m. Saturday and found Steven Williams in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, court documents said.

Officers noticed a number of shell casings inside and outside a doorway.

They saw Smith walking in the hallway, and a witness identified him as the shooter, court document said. A K-9 officer found a gun in some brush behind the inn after Smith was seen running from the doorway behind the hotel and onto the railroad tracks there.

The witness told police that an argument preceded the shooting, court documents said. Smith was stopped by police before going into his room and taken to the police station.

He was being held in lieu of $72,500 bail.

jduffy@jg.net