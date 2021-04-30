Traffic stop leads to woman's arrest

When an officer pulled over the 1996 Nissan Pathfinder, a woman in the back seat was hiding her face behind her hood.

Marina Zrnic, 31, identified last week as a person of interest in the April 20 shooting deaths of Jennifer Ann Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30, told the Fort Wayne officer she knew police were looking for her. The officer agreed with her.

The traffic stop about 1 p.m. Wednesday near East Coliseum Boulevard and Crescent Avenue resulted in Zrnic being arrested on drug charges.

Zrnic, who according to court documents is homeless, was charged Thursday with felony cocaine possession and methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor controlled substances possession.

As Zrnic got out of the Pathfinder, a used blunt – a marijuana cigarette – fell out of her right front jacket pocket, court documents said. Two more blunts were found in her left jacket pocket.

The driver told Detective Scott Tegtmeyer that a purse and garbage bag in the back seat belonged to Zrnic. Besides documents identifying Zrnic as the owner of a backpack, a white wallet concealed in the bottom of the bag contained three plastic bags, records said. One bag contained 1.2 grams of cocaine and two contained methamphetamine for a combined weight of 2.4 grams. Seven pills of alprazolam, also known as Zanax, were also in the white wallet, court documents.

Zrnic was released on her own recognizance and has a court hearing Tuesday. She has not been charged in the April 20 slayings that occurred at 815 Third St.

