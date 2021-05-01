Gruesome slaying rooted in 'core issue'

Killers who dismember their victim's bodies are often motivated by vindictiveness, a forensic psychologist says.

“It's likely there's some emotional connection, some relationship that went bad and it can be anything, but it's got to be a real bad feeling, tremendous rage, anger. This person might feel disrespected in some way, but a person who does this has a core issue,” Dr. Charles Heller, a forensic psychologist based in New York City who has spent 40 years testifying as an expert witness in court cases, said this week during an interview.

Mathew Cramer II, 21, was charged this week with murder in the death of Shane Van Nguyen, 55, last weekend. Court documents indicate Nguyen died of blunt force trauma and was then dismembered.

Nguyen's body was found in black plastic bags about 5 a.m. Sunday morning after Cramer and alleged accomplice Jacob Carreon Hamilton, 20, ran from Nguyen's stolen van after they crashed it during a traffic stop. Carreon-Hamilton is charged with assisting a criminal. Both are charged with abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement.

Blunt force trauma is an unusual way to be killed, according to the latest data from statista.com, an online reporting source. In 2019, the latest statistics available, less than 3% out of nearly 14,000 murder victims died by blunt force trauma. The overwhelming majority of homicides are carried out with a gun.

There are no dismemberment statistics available. In Allen County, Deputy Coroner Christopher Meihls and Chief Investigator Michael Burris remember two.

In July 2009, the remains of Raul Jamie Lara, 44, of Woodland, California, were found scattered in woods behind the 200 block of East Fernhill Avenue.

He had been missing since September 2006 and was identified through a partial fingerprint. Allen County coroners were not able to establish the cause or manner of Lara's death, and no one was charged here with his murder, according to Journal Gazette archives.

More attention was paid to the death of Aliahna Marie Maroney-Lemmon, 9, killed by 39-year-old babysitter Michael Plumadore on Dec. 26, 2011, while her mother recovered from the flu and her stepfather worked.

Both Plumadore and the victim lived at the Northway mobile home park at North Clinton Street and Diebold Road.

Plumadore killed her on the front steps of his mobile home, bashing her head with a brick and then dismembering her. Parts of her body were found in a nearby dumpster, and her head, hands and feet were in his freezer.

“Normal people don't do this,” Heller said in a phone interview this week. “There's some antisocial element, some history there. It's not just something that comes out of the blue. There's usually some kind of a pattern.”

How police cope

Sgt. Chris Felton, who coordinates the Fort Wayne Police Department's Peer Support/Critical Incident Stress Management Team, said officers who work these kinds of homicides never really get over the experience.

“The images, smells, emotions that come with a discovery like that never really leave you; you just learn how to cope with/manage your experiences and move on,” Felton said. “Some officers need help coping with a situation like this – help as in a few days off, professional counseling, etc. – and some officers are resilient enough that, after a few sleep cycles or a conversation with a friend, they are back to 'normal.'

“But you never forget the way you felt when you make a discovery like this. That's why nationally, policing has such a high rate of alcoholism, divorce, and an extremely high rate of suicide. The cumulative stress that comes from this job is enormous,” he said.

“The officers that were involved in this dismemberment case, this won't be the last unusual homicide that they encounter before their careers are over, sadly.”

Initial reactions to such an incident may range from headaches and stomach aches to loss of appetite, difficulty sleeping, nightmares, irritableness and depression.

“Some officers may experience a few or all of these, some may experience none of these. And in some cases, the cumulative stress keeps compounding and compounding, making an officer very susceptible to developing full-fledged PTSD,” Felton said.

Members of this team reach out to these officers to check on them and offer them information on critical-incident stress and healthy coping mechanisms. Sometimes they will be referred to resources like chaplains and mental health professionals and could be placed on stress leave, Felton said.

'Hard to imagine'

So far, Fort Wayne police have not identified a motive for Nyugen's homicide or said how the two met or knew each other.

Heller said these kinds of criminals don't usually give away that side of their character when met.

“I have interviewed and made assessments of people who have done that,” Heller said. “The interesting thing about it is, you can't just tell by looking at someone that they would have that capability.

“When you're interviewing someone, it's hard to imagine that they could do something like that. They don't appear, in general, like someone totally out of control,” said Heller, who's interviewed killers who “buried different parts of the corpse in different places, thrown different parts in bodies of water and buried them in their backyard.”

