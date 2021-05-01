Officer accused in lost-eye case 19-year vet with clean record

A Fort Wayne officer accused of firing a tear gas canister at a protester who lost an eye nearly a year ago is a 19-year veteran with no disciplinary record.

Justin D. Holmes, hired into the department in August 2002, received two letters of commendation in 2004 and 2005, according to information obtained from the Fort Wayne Police Department. His age was not available.

Balin Brake alleges that a tear gas canister fired by Holmes struck him in the face. He filed an amended complaint against the city and Holmes on Monday in U.S. District Court.

Brake, 22, was leaving the area of South Clinton Street near the courthouse when a tear gas canister hit his shoe. Brake briefly turned around when he was struck by the canister that Holmes fired, falling to the ground from the impact. Another protester picked him up and carried him out of the heavy tear gas, the complaint said.

Brake was rushed to the hospital. Doctors were forced to remove his right eye because of the injury, the complaint said.

The city has not filed a formal response to Brake's second amended complaint.

