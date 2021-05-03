2 dead in early-morning attacks

Two men are dead after a stabbing and a shooting happened within a two-hour span before dawn Sunday, Fort Wayne police said.

Both incidents – which police described in separate news releases – involved southeast-side locations about a mile apart.

Police first responded to a call in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue about 4 a.m., when a resident reported the stabbing. A man had arrived at the home with critical injuries, police said.

The man was treated at the scene by medics and taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened elsewhere, police said.

About two hours later, police were called to the area of Hanna and Oxford streets for a reported shooting.

Officers found a man inside a vehicle in front of a gas station suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have not indicated whether they believe the two incidents were related. Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 app.

asloboda@jg.net