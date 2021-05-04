Man critical after shooting; 1 in custody

A man remained in critical condition Monday following a shooting.

The man was shot just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, and the suspect turned himself in not long after, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a statement released early Monday. Police were called to 5700 River Run Trail on the city's northeast side after a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot.

Police found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken into surgery.

Multiple witnesses called 911 to report they saw a gray Toyota Corolla leaving the area at high speed.

Police said they found a car matching that description at a house in the 4400 block of Tamarack Drive but were not able to find the suspect after searching the home.

Police said they received a call a short time later from the suspect, who wanted to turn himself in. Officers contacted the suspect, who was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.

No additional information was released Monday.

