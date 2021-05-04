Sunday slaying victims named

The Allen County coroner's office Monday said the deaths of two Fort Wayne men in separate killings Sunday were homicides.

Roderick J. Patterson, 25, was found suffering from a stab wound in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue about 4 a.m., the coroner's office said following an autopsy.

Patterson was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later, the statement said. The coroner's office ruled he died from a stab wound of the chest.

Daniel M. Nolan, 33, was found seated in the driver's seat of a car near Hanna and Oxford streets about 6 a.m., the coroner's office said.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Nolan died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

The deaths mark the 13th and 14th homicides in Allen County this year.

Both homicides continue to be investigated by Fort Wayne police, the coroner's office and the county prosecutor's office.

No information has been released regarding possible suspects or whether the two incidents are related.

