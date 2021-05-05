3-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County leaves 2 dead

Two people died in a three-car crash Monday morning in Kosciusko County, the sheriff's department said Tuesday.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. on Indiana 15, south of County Road 1000 North, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

Investigators believe Ray Frost, 77, of Larwill, was driving north on Indiana 15 when he tried to pass a car and collided with a southbound car driven by Ciera England, 26, of Leesburg, the release said.

Frost's car continued north in the southbound lane and collided with a minivan driven by Mary Velazquez, 51, of Winona Lake, the release said.

Frost was partially ejected and pinned under his SUV after it had rolled, police said.

Both Frost and Velazquez died in the crash, police said. England was taken to a Warsaw hospital for evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

Angola woman critical after crash

An Angola woman was fighting for her life after a Tuesday morning crash in Steuben County.

Marion M. Pocock, 53, was flown by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne after the vehicle she was riding in collided with a semi on U.S. 20, the Steuben County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The crash happened about 9 a.m. when a Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Raymond Parks, 26, of Kendallville failed to yield the right of way and crossed in front of the semi driven by Florida resident Jose Fregoso, 54, the release said.

Parks was traveling north on County Road 600 West while the semi was westbound on the highway, the release said.

Pocock was listed in critical condition with numerous injuries, according to the news release. It noted she was not wearing a seat belt, but Parks was.

Fregoso, who wore a seat belt, was uninjured, the release said. The crash remains under investigation.