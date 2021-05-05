Drone helps find body in Maumee

First responders found a man's body snarled in underbrush in the Maumee River downtown on Tuesday morning with the help of a drone, Fort Wayne police said.

Emergency officials – including fire personnel, medics and officers with the police department and Indiana Department of Natural Resources – arrived at Spy Run Avenue and Lafayette Street after a call at 8:41 a.m. that a body was possibly floating in the Maumee, police said in a news release.

The search was conducted on foot, by watercraft and by drone, police said. A drone spotted the body snarled in underbrush on the south side of the river just east of the confluence of the city's three rivers, the news release said.

DNR and fire rescue personnel recovered the body, which was taken to the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center by staff from Midwest Funeral Home, police said.

The man's identity, along with the cause and manner of his death, will be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

Police noted the incident is under investigation by the DNR because waterways fall under that agency's jurisdiction.

