Firefighters pull car out of reservoir

Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a submerged passenger car at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park Wednesday.

The driver, who was out of the car when Engine 11 arrived just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Clinton Street, had no apparent injuries, according to Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

A firefighter wearing a "Gumby," or water rescue suit, assisted an on-call tow truck with hooking the car to a chain in order to pull it out of the water, estimated at about four feet deep, O’Connor said.