Wednesday, May 05, 2021 9:50 pm
Firefighters pull car out of reservoir
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a submerged passenger car at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park Wednesday.
The driver, who was out of the car when Engine 11 arrived just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Clinton Street, had no apparent injuries, according to Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.
A firefighter wearing a "Gumby," or water rescue suit, assisted an on-call tow truck with hooking the car to a chain in order to pull it out of the water, estimated at about four feet deep, O’Connor said.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story