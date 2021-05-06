Body from river ruled drowning

The man whose body was found in the Maumee River was a good swimmer, the father of five children and was running from police because of a traffic stop when he disappeared last week, according to family members.

Alexander Ray Turner, 28, of Fort Wayne, was identified Wednesday by the Allen County coroner's office as the man whose body was found Tuesday. He was reported missing April 29.

Michael Burris, the coroner's chief investigator, said Turner's body had been in the water for several days. The cold river waters had slowed down decomposition, which accelerates once a body is removed, Burris added.

Turner died from asphyxia due to drowning and his death was ruled accidental.

The Fort Wayne police and fire departments and Indiana Department of Natural Resources were called to the 700 block of Edgewater Avenue on the city's northeast side Tuesday morning. A drone located Turner's body in some brush on the south side of the Maumee River near the confluence of the St. Joseph and St. Marys rivers, according to police reports.

Turner's mother, Robin McGhee, said the last time she heard from her son was about 4 p.m. April 27. Two days later, she went to city police headquarters to file a missing person's report. A sergeant told her that her son had failed to appear in court, she said.

His sister Shauntai Edemeka said in the same phone interview that police pulled her over about 10:30 p.m. April 27 on North Clinton Street not far from North Side High School. Her brother was a passenger.

She pulled into a parking lot at the Summit City Nursing Home. Her brother jumped out of the car and fled, she said. It wasn't the first time that Turner ran from police.

On Sept. 30, court documents state he was being pursued by the city police Gang and Violent Crimes Unit at 11:15 p.m. on a July 2020 warrant out of Whitley County for failure to return to lawful detention.

In January, he'd been charged in Whitley Superior Court with felony resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor reckless driving and two traffic infractions.

During the September incident, he was driving his 2005 black Cherokee Jeep when the pursuit started on East Pontiac Street and reached speeds of 100 mph through the city's southeast side and out to Adams Central Road where Turner passed an unmarked gang unit van with its police lights activated.

He continued to drive on a dirt trail around soybean and corn fields, eventually stopping on Wilson Lane where two passengers were taken into custody but not Turner, who ran to some woods, court documents said.

When he was found and Detective Geoff Norton advised him of his Miranda rights, Turner said “How do you know it was me and you know I have a warrant,” court documents said.

“That's why he was always running,” McGhee said. “He complained about the gang unit, but he didn't go to the police station and complain.”

In the police report filed Thursday, McGhee alluded to a mental condition and that her son only took his medication when incarcerated.

She did not want to state what that mental condition was.

She wanted to focus on what he meant to the family.

“He was the father of five and a very good dad,” McGhee said. “He was like the handyman for everybody, the TV, whatever. He could put anything together.”

He took care of his children and other siblings' children all the time, McGhee said. She called him an excellent swimmer who learned to swim through the local Boys & Girls Club.

A GoFundMe was created Tuesday to raise money for an independent autopsy. The campaign, “Help Us Rest Our Loved One in Peace,” had raised more than $500 as of Wednesday afternoon.

