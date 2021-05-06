Man found shot dead in apartment

A man was found shot to death in an apartment on Fort Wayne's northwest side, authorities said Wednesday.

Daelon Locke, 23, is the 15th homicide victim in Allen County this year, the Allen County coroner's office said.

Fort Wayne police said Locke's girlfriend arrived at his apartment in the 1200 block of St. Marys Avenue about 1 a.m. Wednesday and found him lying unconscious on the floor.

Locke was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been shot.

Sgt. Gary Hensler of the Fort Wayne police Gang and Violent Crimes Unit confirmed that Locke was a member of a street gang.

He was also an aspiring rapper. Known as “D Roll,” Locke performed with two others in a locally produced rap video, “Free Esco,” making threatening statements about snitching.

The video shows many street signs on the city's south side.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the city police detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or through an app.

jduffy@jg.net