Old bones found at GE campus

Human remains found at the former General Electric campus, now Electric Works, are at least 100 years old and likely associated with a former cemetery at the site, the coroner's office said Wednesday.

“They were working at the McCulloch Park area and digging a hole when they came across what they thought were bones,” Michael Burris, chief investigator with the Allen County coroner's office, said after the Tuesday discovery.

Aware that local residents might connect the find to the disappearance of Kevin Nyugen, 25, in December 2018, who was last seen at The Brass Rail on Broadway nearby, Burris described the bones as “ancient,” which means they have been in the ground for at least 100 years.

“There are no signs of foul play, nothing criminal or illegal activity,” Burris said. “It's not like it's a shallow grave.” The grave was found about 31/2 feet down, he added.

Burris and Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said archaeologists and anthropologists with the Department of Natural Resources will investigate the bones. Burris said they are not Native American.

After the investigation, the bones will be re-interred at Lindenwood Cemetery where other bodies from the McCulloch Park cemetery are.

