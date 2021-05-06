The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, May 06, 2021 1:00 am

    Vehicle goes into reservoir; driver OK

    Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a submerged passenger car at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park on Wednesday.

    The driver, who was out of the car when Engine 11 arrived just after 5:30 p.m. at the park on the city's south side, had no apparent injuries, according to Deputy Chief Adam O'Connor of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

    A firefighter wearing a “Gumby,” or water rescue suit, assisted an on-call tow truck with hooking the car to a chain in order to pull it out of the water, estimated at about 4 feet deep, O'Connor said.

