Merit board suspends firefighter 12 days

A Fort Wayne firefighter who called the chief to confess he'd been given the questions for a competitive, departmental oral interview will keep his job after the Fire Merit Commission board unanimously voted to retain him.

Instead, Pvt. Robert Murphy received a 12-day suspension at Tuesday's merit commission meeting.

The commission felt it didn't have broad enough authority to make the disciplinary decision to fire Murphy and needed another rule, according to a fact-finding document the commission provided at Tuesday's meeting.

In February, Chief Eric Lahey petitioned to fire Murphy after Murphy contacted the chief to let him know he got the questions and proposed answers for the oral test, but refused to divulge who gave them to him.

“He said he wanted to get it off his chest,” Lahey told The Journal Gazette.

The commission found that firing Murphy went against a rule requiring advice during a Garrity interview, that it “failed to advise the interviewee regarding discipline beyond Rule 2-3.01” and that the commission “is without another Merit Rule to use” that would lead to greater punishment, according to the fact-finding document.

Firefighters must pass a written and oral test besides a rigorous physical test before being hired as a recruit. After they complete the academy, recruits have a one-year probationary period.

In the document, the board said Murphy was provided both questions and proposed answers as he competed for the firefighter position about 21/2 years ago. Murphy admitted the violation during four internal investigatory “Garrity” interviews and every time refused to name the presumed FWFD employee who supplied the questions and answers.

The federal Garrity law gives public safety employees the ability to speak freely during an interview without incriminating themselves in a criminal prosecution.

The document stated that Murphy gained “an advantage over other candidates ... in being selected for employment with the FWFD.”

The findings indicated that because Murphy refused to identify the employee who supplied the questions and answers, “the FWFD hiring process was suspended and new hires to the FWFD were delayed at expense to the City of Fort Wayne.”

After each Garrity interview, Murphy was issued an allegation of misconduct because he refused to name his coach.

