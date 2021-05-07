Officer's resignation accepted by board

The Board of Safety on Thursday accepted the resignation of former police officer Andrew Beck, accused of soliciting a teenage girl.

Beck, a city police officer since 2006, was charged in September 2019 with child solicitation, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and child pornography possession. According to court documents, he agreed to a plea deal and will be sentenced June 4 by Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.

Beck, then 47, was a part-time school resource officer at Wayne High School when he pursued a sexual relationship with a female student between December 2018 and June 2019. He sent her photos of himself, including one where he was naked, court records said.

Beck also sent a photo of himself naked to a Blackford County student and received inappropriate photos of her, court records said.

When charges were filed in 2019, Beck was on military leave in California.

The board also approved the retirements of Ricardo “Rick” Robles and Sgt. Cleophus Jones, both of whom served in the department for 41 years. Officer Dustin Falk was denied his appeal on a five-day suspension after board members said they read the Internal Affairs report and agreed appropriate action was taken.

The board approved several promotions to top positions in the Fort Wayne Police Department. Capts. Scott Caudill, Mitchell McKinney and Paul Smith were promoted to deputy chief; Sgts. Daniel Ingram and Sofia Rosales-Scatena to captain. Officer Christopher Faherty was promoted to sergeant.

jduffy@jg.net