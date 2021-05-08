2 charged after drug bust at Third Street home

Two men face drug charges after a north-side home in the 800 block of Third Street was raided last week, a block neighbors say has long been a drug nuisance for years and was recently the location of a double homicide.

Daniel R. Nifong, 37, whose address is listed as 801 Third St., the home that was raided, was formally charged Thursday with maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was being held without bail at the Allen County Jail and has a court hearing Monday.

William L. Manning, 48, also a resident of 801 Third St., was also charged Thursday with the same counts. He was released on $2,500 bond.

During the April 30 raid, police found eight smoking devices with burnt residue and pipes used to smoke several drugs including marijuana, synthetic drugs, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, court documents said.

Since late October 2019, vice and narcotics officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department had received 16 narcotics tips and there had been several drug overdoses during that time, according to court documents.

Nifong was in bed when police arrived. Four smoking devices with a burnt residue were found in his bedroom along with 1.9 grams of marijuana and 9 grams of a synthetic drug, court documents said.

City police Capt. Dan Ingram found Manning at the rear of the home with a glass smoking pipe sticking out of his pocket. Additionally, two glass pipes were removed from Manning's pocket, one used to smoke methamphetamine and the other for crack cocaine, court documents said.

County tax records show this home and two others on the same side of the street – 809 and 815 – are owned by AHTR Properties LLC.

City police records indicate that within the past year, police were called to 801 Third St. on 32 occasions to serve warrants and to respond to instances of armed individuals, theft and disturbances, among other calls.

At 809, there were five such calls, and at 815, six calls, including a juvenile investigation. As of April 30, 801 and 815 have been boarded up.

On April 20, two women were shot and killed at 815 Third St. Jennifer Ann Dray, 40, died at the scene. Amanda Lee Shroyer, 30, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital where she died. No suspects have been arrested.

