Search comes up short

No one was found inside a home in the 3600 block of South Hanna Street as Fort Wayne police searched the area for a person of interest in a double shooting.

Portions of South Hanna Street and Rudisill Boulevard were shut down Thursday evening in a police action after two people were wounded in gunfire around 7:45 p.m. at McKinnie Avenue and Monroe Street on the city's southeast side.

Police ended their search about 1 a.m. Friday, Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer, said. No one was found in the home surrounded by police.

After the shooting was reported, a preliminary investigation pointed to a residence in the 3600 block of South Hanna Street where police believed a person of interest was holed up. Calls to the 911 dispatch center indicated shots were fired in the area as police arrived.

As a perimeter was set up, a search warrant was obtained and the SWAT team was called in to clear the house, a police news release said. Detectives continue to “exhaust all possible leads,” the release said.

According to information obtained by The Journal Gazette, the victims of the shooting at McKinnie and Monroe were Taya C. Hughes, who had a gunshot wound to the hand, and Kenneth Robert Hughes, wounded in the right arm. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three hours before the McKinnie Avenue shootings, a man was shot in the 5100 block of Webster. It was unclear whether this shooting was related to the McKinnie Avenue incident.

Cliffton Richard Martin was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the arm and back, Webb said. His condition was non-life-threatening.

jduffy@jg.net