Man, 40, found fatally shot inside home

A 40-year-old man was found dead inside a home at 4534 S. Lafayette St. on Saturday at 8:40 a.m., Fort Wayne police said.

He died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a Fort Wayne Police Department news release.

Police had very little information about the incident and were seeking information from possible witnesses.

The Allen County coroner will make the determination as to cause and manner of death. If this death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 16th in the county this year and the seventh in a three-week period, starting April 20 when two women were shot dead at 815 Third St.

Jennifer Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30, were shot on Third Street.

On April 25, Shane Nguyen, 55, was found dismembered in black plastic bags inside a van, which crashed into a fence on Lake Avenue.

On May 2, Roderick J. Patterson, 25, was stabbed to death in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue at 4 a.m. Two hours later, Daniel M. Nolan, 33, was shot to death as he sat in a vehicle outside his own home at Hanna and Oxford streets.

On Wednesday, Daelon Locke, 23, was shot to death inside an apartment in the 1200 block of St. Marys Avenue.

Of these recent homicides, charges have been filed only in Nguyen's death.

Anyone with information on the unsolved homicides is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or to submit information on the P3 Crime T at Crime Stoppers.

jduffy@jg.net