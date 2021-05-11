Testimony to begin Wednesday in murder trial

Testimony will begin Wednesday in a jury trial for David Lee Cortez Suel, charged with murder in the June stabbing death of his girlfriend, Crystal Holmes.

Jurors were selected today in the trial scheduled to last three days, finishing on Thursday. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull will preside. Murder is punishable by up to 65 years in prison in Indiana.

Suel is accused of stabbing Holmes, 48, June 10 after she returned to the apartment the two shared at Baldwin Creek Apartments in the 2100 block of Hobson Road.

Suel told detectives Holmes came back to the apartment clutching her chest, making it appear his girlfriend had been stabbed prior to her return. On video, she is seen leaving a party a couple of apartments down the hallway with her cell phone without clutching her chest, court documents said.

Prior to that, she came back to their apartment once and video caught the pair arguing in the hallway before she went back to the party. Police and EMS were called at 9:44 a.m. by Suel after Holmes had been cleaned up and he’d changed his clothing, court records said. She was pronounced dead three hours later.

Crime scene technicians said the apartment had been "heavily cleaned" but there was evidence of blood in several locations – including blood that had seeped through the carpet, court documents said.

Deputy prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tasha Lee will represent the state during the trial, court documents said.

