2 injured in car-motorcycle crash

Two people were injured, one of them critically, when a car struck a motorcycle Wednesday night on Fort Wayne's south side, police said.

The crash occurred about 5:20 p.m. at Bluffton and Winchester roads, city police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a gray sedan turned east onto Winchester from Bluffton and struck a motorcycle that was traveling north on Bluffton, police said.

A 31-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. A 28-year-old woman who was driving the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.