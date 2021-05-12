Body found at hotel ID'd; south-side death suicide

An investigation into the death of a 35-year-old Decatur woman at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel continues, the Allen County coroner's office said Tuesday.

The woman, identified by the coroner's office as Tiffany I. Ferris, was found dead in a room at the hotel at 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W. at 9:10 a.m. Monday. Both the cause and manner of death are still being investigated, and additional tests will be conducted, the coroner said.

The coroner also ruled the death of a 40-year-old man found Saturday a suicide.

Police were called to a home in the 4500 block of South Lafayette Street about 8:40 a.m. Saturday.

The coroner said the man died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

