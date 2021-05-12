Boyfriend's murder trial in stabbing begins today

Testimony will begin today in a jury trial for David Lee Cortez Suel, charged with murder in the June 2020 stabbing death of his girlfriend, Crystal Holmes.

Jurors were selected Tuesday in the trial, which is expected to last three days. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull will preside. Murder is punishable by up to 65 years in prison in Indiana.

Suel is accused of stabbing Holmes, 48, on June 10 after she returned to the apartment the two shared at Baldwin Creek Apartments, in the 2100 block of Hobson Road.

Suel told detectives Holmes came back to the apartment clutching her chest, making it appear she had already been stabbed. But on video, she is seen leaving a party a couple of doors down the hallway with her cellphone without clutching her chest, court documents said. She had also come back to their apartment once before that, and video caught the pair arguing in the hallway before she returned to the party.

Police and EMS were called at 9:44 a.m. by Suel after Holmes had been cleaned up and he'd changed his clothing, court records said. She was pronounced dead three hours later.

Crime scene technicians said the apartment had been “heavily cleaned,” but there was evidence of blood in several locations – including blood that had seeped through the carpet, court documents said.

Deputy prosecutors Tom Chaille and Tasha Lee will represent the state during the trial.

jduffy@jg.net