Local man accused of stalking, intimidation

A 20-year-old man accused of threatening and stalking a Fort Wayne woman knew where she lived and the names of her pets and her family members, court records said.

Caleb Noah Dahlkamp, of the 1200 block of Clarion Drive, was charged last week in Allen Superior Court with felony stalking and intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The woman called officers April 25 to say a suspicious person was outside her apartment and she thought he had broken her porch light.

Dahlkamp was wearing dark clothing and was seen in surveillance video in a back outside area holding a baseball. He then ran in front of her apartment door just as there was the sound of glass breaking, court documents said.

Threatening notes were left on her door – "You don’t see us, but we see you. You might know who we are, or you might not," and "There is no escape from us... We’ll leave you alone only if you abide by these orders that were mentioned...If not, there will be grave danger." The orders were to take care of her two pets properly or "something bad will happen," court documents said.

One note duct-taped to her door had photoshopped photos of her pets with a knife over their heads. In red ink was typed, "They’re first, then you."

Looking at the surveillance video, a Fort Wayne officer figured out the stalker was between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and had a tattoo on his inner left forearm arm. He was seen again on the victim’s Ring doorbell on May 1, the same day the officer pulled him over in a traffic stop, court documents said.

Dahlkamp said he found the woman on Facebook when he was in her high school Latin class. He followed her on Facebook and decided "she wasn’t the wealthiest person." He said he left pizzas in front of her door.

When he was arrested, he was wearing his Pizza Hut uniform. He admitted writing the notes and breaking her front glass door, court documents said.

He was released on $12,500 bond and has a court date in July.

