Police use social media app to find crash victim

A Snapchat location was used to find a crash near North Webster that badly injured a Columbia City man, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

Officers were contacted by someone who told police they were talking on the phone with Easton Adkins, 19, of Columbia City when they lost contact with him.

The person told police Adkins was driving near Durham Lake about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and witnesses were searching the area for him.

Investigators believe Adkins was driving east on County Road 350 North, east of County Road 925 East, when his car left the road and hit a tree near the public access entrance of the Pisgah Marsh Nongame Area in Kosciusko County.

A location was obtained from Snapchat, a multimedia messaging app, and Adkins was found and flown to a hospital in critical condition, police said.