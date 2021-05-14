Charges filed after brawl at nightclub

Security officers at the Q Night Club had to pull the attacker away as he stabbed his victim with a broken beer bottle.

Colton James Clay, 30, of the 900 block of West Fourth Street, accused of committing the offense at the Goshen Avenue nightclub around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, was charged Thursday with battery with serious bodily injury and battery with moderate bodily injury.

Clay claimed his victim shoved him in the face and that he blacked out in anger and she “deserved what she had coming for a long time,” court documents said.

Clay told Fort Wayne detective Larry Tague that he and his victim worked together and they didn't like each other.

Tague had been working security at the Break & Run bar in the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue when he was summoned to a fight on the dance floor at the Q Night Club at the same address, court documents said.

Tague had to pull apart two other women who were in the middle of a fistfight. The victim with lacerations to her forehead, nose and lip was bleeding badly and had towels on her face.

The victim, who was taken to a hospital, said she was trying to break up a fight when Clay attacked her, court documents said.

A bar security guard said he witnessed the assault and said it took him several seconds to get to Clay to stop him. Clay denied stabbing the victim's face with a broken beer bottle.

He was released from the Allen County Jail on $12,500 bond, but there is a warrant for his arrest, according to court documents.

