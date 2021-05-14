Suspect in killing of Decatur woman ID'd

Fort Wayne police Thursday identified a 34-year-old man, described as “armed and dangerous,” as the suspect in the death of a Decatur woman at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on West Coliseum Boulevard.

Terry Smith Jr., 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 190 pounds, and Black with brown eyes and a shaved head, whose last address was in Bluffton, is the suspect. He may be wearing a white T-shirt with ripped jean shorts to the knee and a blue-and-orange ball cap, possibly with the Houston Astros logo on it, according to an FWPD release.

Tiffany I. Ferris, 35, was found dead Monday at the hotel at 3320 Coliseum Blvd. W.

“Our office has been informed regarding the investigative leads, and our pathologist has been updated regarding the lead information. Our office will be maintaining our initial press release regarding the cause and manner of death as pending until the investigation is completed and our testing has been completed,” Deputy Coroner Chris Meihls wrote Thursday.

A clerk at the hotel, who gave her name as Sam, said Ferris was found in a hotel room used for storage at the northwest corner of the hotel. Although it was a standard hotel room, it was filled with tables and chairs, among other things.

Ferris was not a resident at the hotel, nor was Smith, she said. There is a surveillance camera at the back of the hotel, she said. Online information indicates that a room for two people for one night costs $51. Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

jduffy@jg.net