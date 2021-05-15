Girl, 4, struck, killed by car

A 4-year-old girl running across U.S. 27 near Berne on Friday afternoon died after being hit by a car.

Barbara JC Graber crossed the highway with two other children at the intersection at County Road 350 South. They were attending an Amish wedding at a residence on the northeast corner of the intersection and heading toward the reception on the southwest corner, according to a release from Indiana State Police's Fort Wayne post.

Graber was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. The other two children she was with were not hurt.

Around noon, police believe the children crossed the path of a southbound 2006 Buick passenger car driven by Wayne Foust, 82, of Berne. Foust is cooperating with police, and no alcohol or other substance was believed to be a factor in the crash, the release said.

