Few details on man found unconscious with life-threatening injuries

Police had little information on a man they found laying outside and unconscious Sunday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded at 4:55 p.m. to the 4900 block of Gaywood Drive in reference to the unconscious person. Medics at the scene provided medical care before taking him to a hospital. The man was initially listed with non-life-threatening injuries but was later downgraded to life-threatening condition, according to a news release.

Investigators tried to find and interview possible witnesses for any suspect information or details of what happened. They believe the man may have been battered before officers' arrival, the release said.

Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.