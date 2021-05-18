Police say man critically hurt after beating

A man found lying outside a south-side home was in critical condition Monday at a Fort Wayne hospital.

At 4:55 p.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne police were called to the 400 block of Gaywood Drive, where they found a man unconscious, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but his condition was downgraded after receiving additional medical treatment, according to police.

Investigators believe the man might have been beaten and are looking for witnesses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.