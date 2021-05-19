Family seeks justice in 2019 officer-involved homicide

A complaint seeking damages in an officer-involved homicide two years ago was filed this morning in federal court against the city, the Fort Wayne Police Department and Officer Christopher Hawthorne.

Shaquille I. Kelly, 26, was killed May 22, 2019, from one shot to the chest fired by Hawthorne after the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit chased Kelly to the corner of Oliver and Grier streets around 2 a.m.

The small gold Chrysler he was driving smashed through the front door of a vacant home on the northeast corner, after catapulting over a small, grassy incline. The family said excessive use of force by police led to his death, in violation of the city’s and state’s policies and procedures for use of deadly force.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s office found the shooting was justified in October 2019. Fort Wayne police said the department initiated a vehicular pursuit after Kelly shot up a house a couple of blocks over. A week after Kelly’s death, police said a gun was found next to Kelly’s body.

However, the family never accepted the city’s version of events, prompting them to seek outside legal representation. Richard Hailey, an Indianapolis-based attorney, at the firm Ramey & Hailey, filed the complaint on behalf of Melina Dominquez as personal representative of Kelly’s estate.

“Photos, crime scene diagrams, interviews and other pertinent information have not been released, notwithstanding the City’s obligation to make the investigation public under Indiana law,” the complaint states.

The Journal Gazette has filed several public records requests seeking dash cam video, body cam video and all documents related to the incident. All requests were denied.

“I just want answers,” Dominquez, the mother of Kelly’s four children, said. “I want justice."

The complaint blames the Fort Wayne department for a lack of training and de-escalation and states that Hawthorne had killed a man during an earlier incident in October 2016 after he was hired in May 2015.

The complaint says the city and police department showed a lack of transparency when dealing with public requests for information and blamed it on a police “code of silence,” contributing to the lack of transparency where officers “routinely failed to report instances of police misconduct. Further, the city failure to remedy police practices and patterns despite “continued patterns of abuse.”

