Ex-girlfriend charged in alleged park attack

A woman faces several charges after she allegedly sought revenge at a local park for a breakup.

Jodie A. Leshore, 24, of the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, was charged Thursday with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in bodily injury to person under 14 and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon with misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and criminal mischief.

According to court documents, the ex-boyfriend said he and Leshore had broken up about a week before the alleged attack Sunday. He said he was at Kreager Park with another woman, his child and five others, all younger than 12, when Leshore drove up to his Chevy Tahoe about 7 p.m.

The ex was putting the last two of the children into the SUV, documents said, when Leshore allegedly walked up and started punching him in the head and then got out a knife and tried to stab him.

Leshore then used the knife to puncture the Tahoe's four tires. She started to chase the victim with Mace, a chemical agent, and sprayed him in the face and eyes, court documents said.

Leshore was released on her own recognizance from the Allen County Jail and has a court hearing Monday.

jduffy@jg.net