Man back in jail, accused of murder of toddler

Charges for a man linked to a toddler's homicide this week were upgraded to murder Thursday.

Allen County prosecutors added the murder charge after Shaquille Rowe, 27, of the 2700 block of Millbrook Drive, was preliminarily charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery with death to a person younger than 14 in Monday morning's death of a toddler who left behind a twin sister.

Rowe, who was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, was released from the Allen County Jail at 3 p.m. Wednesday. He was rearrested Thursday morning at the Tru by Hilton hotel off Lima Road on the city's north side, said Detective Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of Fort Wayne homicide.

On Monday, Rowe called 911 around 12:30 p.m. to say he'd gotten out of a shower to find a toddler not breathing. At the scene, EMS found indications of physical abuse on the toddler's body, court documents said.

The Allen County coroner Wednesday ruled the child's death a homicide from blunt force trauma after an autopsy. Dr. Scott Wagner said the child's heart was “ripped in half,” his sternum fractured and his pericardium sac torn, resulting in a “massive amount of hemorrhaging,” court documents said. He also had a lacerated spleen and hemorrhaging around his left kidney and pancreas.

According to Rowe and the child's mother, Jasmine Clark, Rowe was the only one in the apartment Monday morning. Rowe has a court hearing Monday. He was being held without bail.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the local activist group Justice4Malakai will hold a “Candlelight Vigil for Baby Aiden” at the Allen County Courthouse as a memorial for the dead child.

Katelyn Gustin, one of the group's founders, said the case “hit us hard because of how similar it is to Malakai's case regarding injuries.”

Malakai Garrett was 2 when he was killed in November 2017. His mother's boyfriend was convicted in his death.

“We are not (writing chalk messages) because the prosecutors gave the murder charge, but we feel a vigil is appropriate for the family and the community to heal together,” Gustin said.

jduffy@jg.net