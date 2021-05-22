Crash into garage starts fire; driver hurt

A driver was rescued by firefighters and taken to a hospital after crashing into the garage of a northeast-side home Friday, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to 5716 Port Royal about 1:10 p.m. on a report of the crash into an attached garage, which started a fire that caused minor damage to the garage and an adjacent utility room, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Firefighters rescued the driver and put out the fire within 10 minutes, the statement said. City police, Neighborhood Code Enforcement and American Electric Power assisted.