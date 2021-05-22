One killed in warehouse explosion, fire in Columbia City

State police were investigating an explosion at a warehouse in Columbia City that killed a man Saturday.

Around 9 a.m., police and fire crews from multiple agencies were dispatched to 515 N. Line St. on reports of a building explosion and found a warehouse structure fully engulfed in flames, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.

Three people were said to be in or around the building during the initial explosion, and two escaped with minor injuries. One man was trapped inside and fire crews were unable to rescue him because of the intensity of the fire.

Once the fire was extinguished by 2:30 p.m., police and fire investigators were then able to locate and recover the body.

A preliminary cause of the explosion and fire is believed to be related to a natural gas leak. However, the State Fire Marshal's Office will handle the fire portion of the investigation and will officially determine the cause and manner of the explosion, according to the release.

There was significant damage to businesses and residential structures to the south and west of the warehouse.

The man killed in the explosion will be identified by the Whitley County Coroner and released at a later date.