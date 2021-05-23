Year later, effects from local protests still felt

When Alisha Rauch scheduled a protest at the Allen County Courthouse Green for the Friday after Memorial Day, she had no idea the night would blend into the next morning, but she expected something out of the ordinary.

“I knew it was going to be huge because with George Floyd, it was big all over the country. It was something a lot of people felt very strongly against what happened to him,” Rauch said this month. “I did not know that the police would respond the way they did to us.”

The protests that sprang up here a year ago led to demands for change – political, social and administrative – and a lot of promised communication between law enforcement and racial minorities.

While Rauch and her allies say they were met with excessive force, police have denied that. A lawsuit filed against the city by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of protesters, including Balin Brake, who lost his eye on May 30, has yet to be resolved.

During a protest that began at 5 p.m. May 29, more than 50 windows were broken downtown and 29 people arrested. Few injuries were reported.

And police had a point: Videos circulating showed some protesters throwing rocks and water bottles, including frozen ones, at law enforcement. The officers were also yelled at and cursed.

Fort Wayne police responded with tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. Although protesters criticized officers for not wearing name badges, a Fort Wayne police spokesman said that is normal procedure.

“A civil unrest situation is far different from the day-to-day interactions officers have with citizens. Officers and their families have the right to privacy and to be free from potential harassment in their personal lives. Current practice has shown that anti-police and anti-government elements have threatened officers and their families at home or outside their sphere of work,” Jeremy Webb, FWPD public information officer, wrote in an email.

Fort Wayne was like many other cities: The protests that began after Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police continued for weeks.

From May 29 through June about 150 protesters were arrested, according to Mike McAlexander, Allen County chief deputy prosecutor. The majority of charges were misdemeanors including engaging in rioting, disorderly conduct, blocking an emergency exit and resisting arrest.

Of the cases filed, five are set for jury trials, 60 protesters pleaded guilty, 54 cases were dismissed by prosecutors, 18 entered pretrial diversion, 13 are juvenile cases and three involve outstanding warrants, according to an email from the Allen County prosecutor. Three cases were filed as felonies; two pleaded guilty and one is set for trial.

Protester Courtenay Willis, who was arrested on nine different charges ranging from rioting, criminal mischief and resisting arrest over a nearly five-week period. Willis said the charges seemed excessive.

“I wasn't causing damage to anything. I wasn't hurting anything. I was mainly in the street,” said Willis, a musical artist who supports himself working on a food truck and at temporary jobs. He said it's difficult to find steady employment because he now has a criminal record. “When they see 'rioter' they say, 'Oh, no thank you.'”

Many of those protesting chanted the same words that George Floyd did last May 25 before he died: “I can't breathe.”

Those words became a frequent battle cry across the U.S. after a bystander's video showing George Floyd handcuffed and dying after he was detained by Minneapolis police officers went viral. One officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Beyond the concerns about how law enforcement responds, particularly when minorities are involved, last summer's protests drew attention to other areas, such as disparities in health care and the need for more diversity and inclusion.

Some progressive steps have been taken and leaders of the protests and some in government hope change continues.

Allen County Councilwoman Sheila Curry Campbell, the only Black on the council, pushed for the nominations of Sean Johnson, a protester who filmed his own arrest, and Lee James Wilson, a former candidate for the East Allen County Schools board, to the Allen County Parks Board. Both were appointed by the Allen County Council, but Johnson has since moved out of state.

Melissa Fisher, pastor of Faith United Methodist Church, active in the protests and a former County Council candidate, was appointed to the Fort Wayne Public Transportation Corp. by the City Council.

“We still have space to grow both in council and mayor appointments,” said City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, who with Councilman Glynn Hines presented the mayor with the names of 40 minority candidates they said should be considered for local boards. “And I think it's vital we seek opportunities to see diversity on these boards. We've got to do it. With all the diversity training we go through, especially with the United Front, it will not happen unless we purposefully make it happen.”

United Front is a cultural and diversity awareness training program that launched last fall in Fort Wayne.

Another milestone was the appointment of Rohli Booker to the Fort Wayne Community Schools Board, the first Black member since 2010.

“You've got people who sit on these boards for 20 years,” said Campbell, who said the city needs “to get intentional. Let's get someone of color.”

For the law enforcement realm, Mayor Tom Henry last summer appointed a Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice. The 17-member commission included law enforcement, clergy, nonprofit, governmental and community leaders and was chaired by City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers. The commission called the protests “extraordinary” in a report issued in mid-March and identified numerous areas police needed to address.

Body cameras for police were almost immediately a bipartisan council proposal. In March, the council voted unanimously to pay for 320 body cams, 220 more than originally planned, costing nearly $1 million.

But Rauch and her co-founder at Changemakers, Daylana Daisy Saunders, say body cameras without policies are of no use.

In March, Police Chief Steve Reed told the City Council that officers would have to manually activate their cameras but that there is a pre-record period, a setting that allows continuous recording before the officer is able to activate his camera if something happens. Reed said officers who intentionally deactivate their equipment would be penalized, but the penalties have not been specified.

The commission's report called for increasing diversity at the Fort Wayne Police Department, an increase in the number of police officers and their pay and more respite time to focus on activities that would “bolster race relations.”

But in section #8Can't Wait, the commission said city police should be trained in de-escalation tactics.

One of the enduring complaints lobbed against police after last year's complaints was the heavy use of tear gas and pepper spray. Pepper spray was first deployed around 7:30 May 29, the first night of the protests, and more extensively May 30 all over downtown, starting after 4 p.m.

One protester likened the day to playing Grand Theft Auto with Fort Wayne police.

Critics have said that if police had used other tactics, the damage downtown would have been limited.

Reed, Henry and Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux blamed the violence on out-of-towners who came to stir up trouble. But a list provided by Fort Wayne police showed most of those arrested were from Fort Wayne.

Social interaction among protests led to multiple groups being formed, dedicated to fighting racism, and some existing ones looking for ways to affect change.

Besides Changemakers, Brittiane Jones, who prefers the name Minny Jackson, inspired protesters with her impassioned speeches at the protests. She created 401+ Years to follow national and local events and help organize future protests and community events. Jones documented her trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, in late August during the city's riots and was there the same day as Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who has been accused of shooting three protesters and killing two of them.

Carmen Marie Lowe hosted panel discussions featuring protesters at the Urban League to talk about their experiences during the protests and what they hoped would be achieved in the future. Some of the efforts involve community outreach and getting people engaged in various initiatives.

Dezha Lattimore and Dwan Lowe formed FIRM: Fighting Injustice and Racial Matters and continue to organize giveaways with free pizza, clothing and other items.

Ty Simmons, executive director of the Human Agricultural Cooperative who has long worked for bettering the southeast side, emerged as a leader to end food deserts. Outside the Utopian Community Grocery on Oxford Street, of which he is a founder, Simmons and new ally Kristin Giant organized countless fresh food giveaways through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Food was a focus of the Come As You Are Church, too. Pastor Anthony and Sandra Payton brought food trucks to their church door for free dinners. They also helped organize Souls to the Polls during election time to make sure south-siders could get to Memorial Coliseum to vote.

Faith in Allen County, part of a national group, sponsored Naomi Tutu, international human rights activist and daughter of Bishop Desmond Tutu, at Promenade Park Pavilion on July 23. Her presentation was marred by the arrest of a protester who had a misdemeanor warrant. The Fort Wayne Street Crimes Unit, hired to police the event, had her followed when she left the Pavilion mid-speech and arrested her.

Black and Brown Liberation was started by Jorge Oliva, who was active in the local protests and called for solidarity between Black and brown demonstrators. Oliva was arrested and sent for deportation proceedings at a detention facility in Wisconsin. Protesters here collected money to free him. The group changed its name to Brown Liberation, said Stefanie Byus, one of the group's leaders.

Forward Indiana, a new organization for social change, was founded by Sarah Thompson and Carlos Marcano, a Democratic candidate for the 3rd District congressional seat last year. Both of them were active participants in the protests. They have installed 19 food pantries in the city, two in Kosciusko County and one in Adams County. The pantries, outside businesses, are filled by local residents with food and other items available to anyone in need.

With this new spirit of activism, however, protesters and other community members say the work is not finished.

“A lot of young people are feeling very frustrated,” Tucker said. “They feel they are under a lot of pressure and oppression and no one is listening to their concerns.

“They want to see results and want to see results fast,” said Tucker who suggested that millennials and Gen Xers get together with baby boomers. “Boomers have knowledge and the young people have energy. That knowledge and energy have to find a space to work together to create positive change.”

jduffy@jg.net