Dispatchers criticize leadership

Emergency dispatchers asked the board overseeing Fort Wayne and Allen County 911 operations Tuesday to intervene in the department they say suffers from low morale amid fears of retaliation.

Supported by more than 10 dispatchers at Tuesday's meeting of the Consolidated Communications Partnership, dispatcher Alex Leavitt told the board the dispatchers were issuing “a vote of no confidence in the department's leadership capability, the impartiality and the moral fiber of Deputy Director John Chavez.”

The statement said the lack of confidence extends to Executive Director David Bubb and Deputy Director Susan Rarey whom the dispatchers said have looked “the other way” into other violations by Chavez and Chavez's attempted firing of 27-year dispatch veteran Eric Veatch.

Chavez was suspended five days in late March after his profanity-laced Twitter posts with remarks about Black people were discovered.

The dispatchers' statement described Chavez's suspension for his “xenophobic” tweets as meager and said the tweets reflected poorly on the entire department.

County Commissioner Richard Beck, who is CCP board president, said the four board members – himself, Police Chief Steve Reed, Fire Chief Eric Lahey and Sheriff David Gladieux – along with board attorney John L. Feighner, will meet soon in executive session, which is closed to the public and media, on the matter.

Dispatchers attended the last CCP meeting March 16 but didn't speak out of a fear of retaliation, the statement said.

According to the statement, the dispatchers were shaken that Chavez had intended to go through with his proposed firing in early February of Veatch, who accepted a new job in the Fort Wayne Police Department records department.

According to a letter signed by Veatch and included in the packet Leavitt presented to the board, Veatch answered a page and returned to work Nov. 27 after an active shooter incident was dispatched about 3 p.m. at Glenbrook Square and the dispatch center was “inundated with 911 calls.”

Veatch wrote that a newly installed supervisor was having trouble sending out a text alert requested by Fort Wayne police.

According to Veatch's testimony and dispatch witnesses, including Leavitt, Chavez got upset that Veatch had returned without a face mask and ordered him out of the communications center before the alert was sent.

“Not only was the alert not sent; it was documented that it was a technical error. This was not the case,” Tuesday's statement read.

During an interview with the The Journal Gazette in April, Bubb blamed the lack of an alert on a technical issue.

The packet included a photo of Chavez on Aug. 8 during his COVID-19 leave at a party not wearing a face mask. The city legal department provided information that Chavez was on COVID-19 leave from July 2 through Aug. 16.

The statement quoted the Rev. Bill McGill who has been public in his criticism of Chavez's five-day suspension. McGill, who is Black, spoke to the board Tuesday referencing Indiana's “fire at will” status.

“You don't have to have a reason,” McGill told the board.

The statement also said low morale was not the only problem at the department. The list included an extremely high level of micromanaging with 12 cameras including audio, a high turnover rate, long-tenured employees seeking other employment at a significantly lower pay scale and a high overtime rate.

“All of these factors can individually increase the probability of a mistake,” the statement said.

During the April interview, Bubb said high turnover is a national problem at dispatch centers and that Allen County's turnover rate is not an exception. He also said he added the 12 cameras to the center.

“In this industry, there's no expectation of privacy,” Bubb said in April. “What do you want to be able to do in the dispatch center that you would be concerned it's on camera? Cameras have been used to validate room audio. None of us have time to sit around and watch 24 hours of video. Can it be used in disciplinary actions? Absolutely, not that we sit around and look for things.”

Bubb attended Tuesday's meeting but didn't comment on the statement. Neither Chavez nor Rarey attended Tuesday's meeting.

The next meeting will be July 20 at Citizens Square.

jduffy@jg.net