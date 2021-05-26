Fatal house fire on Paulding Road investigated

A person was found dead inside a burning home on Fort Wayne's south side this afternoon.

Firefighters were called about 5:20 p.m. to 907 E. Paulding Road, between Decatur Road and Winter Street.

One person found in the home had died before firefighters arrived, a fire department report said.

Investigators were called to the home, which was heavily damaged in the blaze, the department said.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.