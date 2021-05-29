Bluffton man held after 3-county chase

A Bluffton man led police on a nearly hourlong chase through three northeast Indiana counties late Thursday after a traffic stop, Indiana State Police said Friday.

Trenton Anthony Irelan, 30, was charged with resisting law enforcement, operating while being a habitual traffic offender and two misdemeanors, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement. He was being held in the Wells County Jail.

Police said a state police sergeant was patrolling in Markle about 10:30 p.m. when he “observed what appeared to be criminal drug activity at one of the local gas stations.”

He followed a red Acura from the station onto Marzane Road, discovered the license plate was false or fictitious and made a traffic stop at Marzane Road and Wells County Road 700 North, state police said.

When the officer got out of his vehicle, they said, the driver, later identified as Irelan, drove off at high speed north toward Zanesville.

Police said the chase continued into Allen County at speeds of up to 100 mph, going through Waynedale, the Paulding Road corridor, New Haven, downtown Fort Wayne and west on Illinois Road.

Authorities said Fort Wayne and New Haven police controlled intersections ahead of the pursuit and successfully deployed tire-deflation devices on several of the car's tires; Allen County sheriff's deputies also assisted during the chase.

Irelan continued on rims at reduced speeds of 30 to 40 mph, and Whitley County sheriff's deputies used a final set of tire-deflation devices at Indiana 14 and West County Line Road, police said.

They said the car could no longer be driven, and Irelan was taken into custody.