Murder charge filed after gunbattle

A Fort Wayne man charged in the gunbattle that left one local woman dead and four other victims injured last weekend is now facing a murder charge.

Jamarion Thomas, 20, of the 1300 block of Greene Street, was charged Thursday with murder, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness where the defendant shoots a firearm into a building, criminal recklessness, and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results. Thomas was initially charged with aggravated battery where death results.

He has a court hearing Tuesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide Detective Scott Tegtmeyer, Thomas was seen on surveillance video around 12:41 a.m. last Saturday arriving at a parking lot at the Villages of Hanna where a party was going on. After “exchanging words” with people, he walked toward his apartment raising his rifle into the air.

A couple of times, he walked outside and fired shots into the air. At one point, two women pushed him back inside. When he exited again and fired into the air, two women were shot during return gunfire, one of whom was his mother, Tilonda Thomas, court documents said.

In response to seeing his mother get shot, Thomas said he reemerged 10 seconds later and fired rounds into the parking lot and then repeated the action 20 seconds later.

A bullet shot by Thomas allegedly went through an apartment building and killed Candiace Marie Lay, 29, striking her in the head as she fled gunfire from the front of her apartment, court documents said.

A witness and Villages of Hanna resident said the back window of his vehicle was shot out during the gunfire exchange and an estimated 300 rounds were fired.

At the scene, crime scene technicians collected 79 rifle shell casings, indicating that Thomas reloaded at least once, court documents said. His rifle, taken into evidence, had a 40-round capacity magazine.

Sgt. Gary Hensler of the Gang & Violent Crimes Unit was on the scene that night and told The Journal Gazette it wasn't clear whether the incident was gang-related.

“On the surface, it appears to have been several big block parties in front of the building with lots of drinking and smoking that escalated into displaying guns, firing in the air, then at each other,” Hensler said.

“Villages of Hanna is a melting pot of people from Chicago and Detroit. We get lots of Chicago gang guys hanging there that have no history here,” Hensler added.

