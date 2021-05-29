Newborn in car seat declared dead, ID'd

A 6-week-old boy found unresponsive in his car seat before being pronounced dead at a hospital was identified by the Allen County coroner.

The cause and manner of Kai Hunter Hoskins' death at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday is pending as the coroner's office awaits further testing and a follow-up police investigation, the coroner's release said Friday. An autopsy was completed.

The baby was found in his car seat in the 16500 block of Prine Road in Yoder, the release said.

Investigating his death are the Allen County Sheriff's Department, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.

