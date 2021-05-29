Year later, lives of protesters changed for better, for worse

Erin Fogg and Josiah “Jo” Dees met during last year's Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Fort Wayne.

The two have been together ever since and plan to get married today.

But their lives haven't been the same since last year's protest. They and several other protesters say it's hard to find jobs because of their criminal records and they've been followed by police.

Protesters have found solidarity through social media and shared musical experiences and releases on YouTube, Spotify and other online sources. They've supported each other through acts of kindness such as putting money on each other's Allen County Jail commissary accounts.

“Being out there, that was one of the most beautiful things I'd ever seen,” said Courtenay Willis, known as Kruize. Willis took a plea deal on his misdemeanor charges that included rioting, resisting law enforcement, obstructing traffic and criminal mischief. “It was like seeing the Three Rivers Festival, but everybody was together instead of separate. It was the best I've seen America since I've been born.”

Their experience brought them together and has kept them together as family and friends have shunned them, they said.

Willis said he and others don't have problems with protest groups that formed during the year. However, he finds “police will talk to them, but they won't talk to us. It kind of hurts.”

Fogg, who is represented by local attorney Sam Jarjour, and others say a group of about 12 protesters continue to be the subject of police surveillance and tracking, most recently after a demonstration April 14 on the Allen County Courthouse Green in support of Daunte Wright, a biracial man killed by police April 11 in Minnesota.

After that event, they say they were followed down an alleyway by undermarked police SUVs. “They had all the lights off and slowly backed up. It was dark at that point. There were multiple units, two in the parking lot. They took off immediately to chase us,” Fogg said.

In a response, police spokesman Jeremy Webb said police have not received any evidence to substantiate these allegations. “All we have is conjecture and speculation and the Fort Wayne Police Department does not comment on conjecture and speculation.”

Gennah Pendleton, another protester who took a plea deal and spent 90 days on house arrest, said her goal “is literally to be able to walk down the street and feel comfortable, the bare minimum. At this point, they follow us home.” Pendleton pleaded guilty to obstructing traffic; misdemeanor charges of refusing to leave an emergency incident area, disorderly conduct and rioting were dismissed, according to court records.

Because of police actions like this, protesters say they have PTSD. On June 14, the arrest of five protesters in and around the green was captured by television and amateur cameras.

Fort Wayne police made no secret of their drone usage in an article published Sept. 1 in an online publication, Police1, written by Sgt. Rodney Bradtmueller and Officer Trent Hullinger.

Police said using the Air Support Unit, known as ASU, proved to be “invaluable” from May until July 2020 as Fort Wayne was “impacted by protests and civil unrest.”

Because drones provided “vital real-time information, unlike anything FWPD had seen before; ... drones were used for pre-planning during subsequent protests,” the article stated. FWPD command used live video feed to track protesters and determine where to send specialty teams like the Public Safety Response Team and SWAT, the article said.

Drones helped commanders “identify supply routes protesters were using to move resources and people as well as detect movements of crowds; warned officers on the front lines if they were going to be approached by high-risk instigators embedded within peaceful protesters; assisted other units with identification of spotters, who were telling protesters locations of police officers and provide overwatch during traffic stops,” the article said.

At first, protesters were unaware of the drones, the report says, but on the third night of the protests, drone speakers were turned on, “giving peaceful people in the crowd and even those breaking the law an opportunity to leave the area prior to police making arrests.” Agitators in the crowd threw water bottles at the drones, the article added.

When Fogg and Dees were pulled over and arrested on Coliseum Boulevard near Paul Shaffer Drive on June 16, the initial officer on the bullhorn, Sgt. Mark Gerardot, said in a probable cause affidavit he was in communication with Fort Wayne police command.

On a video that went viral, “Hey Erin” was heard often as Gerardot and then subsequent officers addressed Fogg, who was going home from the grocery store. Finally, the couple complied and were taken to the Allen County Lockup. The video the two took during the arrest has been seen more than 44,000 times. On that day, they were charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

Another protester, Christian Wolff, just happened to be on Coliseum when he saw the police and decided to pull in front of the couple's 2002 black Acura, he said.

“I got out and filmed and refused to leave when they told me to,” Wolff said. “They ended up rushing me with assault rifles pointed at me and took me to jail where I met Jo and Erin for the first time.”

As with many others who participated in the Black Lives Matter protests downtown, Wolff spends time on Facebook connecting with friends he made through the protests and has a one-day jury trial Aug. 19 after being charged with refusing to leave an emergency incident area.

“I have been to court as many as a dozen times now to check in pending my court date,” said Wolff, who is represented by local attorney Tim Stucky.

Wolff is one of five men who are fighting their misdemeanor cases in court.

What they all want is equitable peace, they said, regardless of what they think of the police or the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

“I want to see all people of color treated equally,” Willis said. “I want there to be no 'hood.' I want there to be no red-lined areas. I want people of color to live in blue- and green-lined areas. I want people of color to live in prestigious areas.

“I want actual banks instead of credit unions, not a liquor store and a gas station on every corner. In a white neighborhood, you have a superstore around the corner, you know, you have fancier things,” Willis said.

