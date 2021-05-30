City man, 29, accused of sexual misconduct

First he lied and said he was 17, sending a photo of himself in a military uniform. In person, he admitted to being 20 but was really several years older.

Mark Alvin-Jacob Nelson, 29, of the 5300 block of Goshen Road, allegedly wouldn't take the 14-year-old girl home until she complied with his demands for sex, court documents said.

He was charged last week with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation and child pornography possession.

In September 2017, Nelson met his victim on the social media site Whisper, according to a probable cause written by Sgt. Todd Battershell. The first encounter was at his brother's mobile home after he drove to the First Baptist Church in Warren to pick her up, court documents said.

She told him she didn't want to have sex, but he threatened to keep her until she did. For about three years, he continued to pressure her to have sex, even threatening her with a gun at one point and accusing her of cheating on him, court documents said.

During one rendezvous, he picked her and a friend up from a movie theater in Huntington and asked the friend to lie for the victim. He also asked his victim to send him nude photos, and she complied.

She attempted to block him on social media, but he continued to harass and stalk her, court documents said.

Nelson was released from Allen County Jail on $32,500 bond.

Man charged with stalking relative

A Fort Wayne man is charged with stalking after he refused to leave a relative alone.

John Joseph Elder, 46, of the 900 block of Eastlawn Drive, was charged last week with stalking and misdemeanor violation of privacy after ignoring a no contact order.

The relative said she is afraid of Elder, who needs to take his medication. The situation affects her as she leaves her home and at work as she constantly looks around to see if he is there, court documents said. Elder was being held at Allen County Jail in lieu of $22,500 bail.

Child porn found during traffic stop

Allen County Sheriff's Department deputies found child pornography on a man's cellphone during a traffic stop.

Nathan K. Edgell, 38, of the 2300 block of Red Shank Court, was charged last week with three counts of child pornography possession, two of those with an aggravating factor.

Edgell was the subject of a narcotics traffic stop Sept. 10 by the Allen County Drug Task Force, court documents said. When Detective Cpl. Sean Kelly started downloading the phone, he found photos of young girls nude and in various sex acts.

A further search by Kelly and Detective Rodney Hormann found many child porn images of young girls and one that appeared to be with a dog, court documents said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

