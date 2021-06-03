4 slain; suspect fled, arrested

A man charged with killing a woman and three children found in a Fort Wayne home Wednesday was arrested in Lafayette.

Fort Wayne police said four people, including three children, were found dead about 10:45 a.m. in a home in the 2900 block of Gay Street, near McKee and East Pontiac streets.

Police reported Wednesday morning they were searching for Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, saying he was armed and dangerous and driving a black 2010 Ford F150.

About 5:15 p.m., police said Hancz-Barron had been arrested at a Lafayette apartment complex. He will be transported back to Fort Wayne, where he faces four murder charges.

The Allen County coroner's office is expected to release more information about the deaths, including the victims' identities and ages and the manners and causes of their deaths.

According to online court records, Hancz-Barron pleaded guilty in October in Starke County to robbery involving taking property by force in a 2019 case. He was sentenced to six years home detention, but was given credit for having served 426 days in jail. A warrant charging him with escape was filed in April.

People stood in the rain several hours near the home where the victims were found. Even those who said they didn't know the family appeared emotional.

James Swift, who lives about two blocks from the home, said he is used to hearing police sirens, as many city residents are, but he wouldn't expect such a gruesome crime to happen so close to home.

“It's sad because them kids didn't do nothing to nobody. To me, before it gets to that point, walk away,” he said. “It don't make no sense that this tragedy happened.”

