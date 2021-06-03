Community remembers 4 who were slain

Sunflowers were Sarah Zent’s favorite, and there were many among the bouquet offerings Thursday night as people came to remember her and her three young children.

"Man, this hurt the city," Kiona Pearson, a member of the Ten Point Coalition, said as he surveyed the crowd filling the street close to 2904 Gay St. where Zent, 26, and her children lived.

Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron 21, is charged with four counts of murder in their deaths. He was arrested about 5 p.m. Wednesday in Lafayette after he fled the scene at 6:15 a.m. that day. He was being held at the Allen County Jail without bail.

Zent’s aunt, Christy Myers, said the family is baffled why Hancz-Barron would commit such a crime.

"I always thought he was a nice kid. If there was a motive, we don’t know it," Myers said. The thought of her niece and her three children – Aubree Christine Zent, 2, Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3, and Carter Mathew Zent, 5, – brought on more emotion.

"Them babies didn’t do anything," Myers said. "There’s never going to be enough justice for him. The cops got him before the streets."

The vigil was organized by Stacey Davis, a friend of the family and a founding member of Justice Accountability Victim Advocacy, or JAVA, and Katelyn Gustin, a founder of Justice4Malakai, a child victim advocacy group.

"We’ve never seen such an outpouring like this," said Gustin who is Zent’s cousin.

When JAVA posted the vigil on its Facebook page, more than 400 people said they intended to attend. Jingoes Motorcycle Club, a local biker group, drove their motorcycles through the street to show support for Justin More, father of Aubree Zent, and the family.

"Sarah would have done anything for anybody. She would have given you the shirt off her back even if you were arguing with her," Myers said.

Pastor Lewis A. King with the Ten Point Coalition, a citizen foot patrol with trained mediators to defuse tensions, said there was a collaborative move to pay for the family’s funerals.

"We’re going to take care of it," King said. "We’re going to make sure it gets done."

With 12 homicides occurring since April 20, Pastor Angelo Mante said he knew what he and the community were feeling. He spoke about a "spirit of darkness in this city," and recited Psalm 23, with many of the people joining in.

From a loudspeaker, the song "You are my sunshine," played, a reminder of Zent’s love of sunflowers. Balloons were released and candles were held high as "Dancing in the Sky" proved to be the song everyone sang.

"Here on earth, everything is difficult," the song went. "I hope you’re dancing in the sky."

