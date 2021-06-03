The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, June 03, 2021 1:00 am

    Man sought after brutal bat attack

    Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne police were looking for a man Wednesday after an assault involving a baseball bat left a man fighting for his life.

    Police said they were searching for Samuel McCormick, 24, in connection with an attack Tuesday on Leesburg Road.

    Police said a man hit another male in the head with a baseball bat – leaving the person in critical condition.

    Officers said they arrived shortly after 9:20 a.m. at 707 Leesburg Road after receiving a report of the attack.

    They found the victim conscious and alert, but he was later listed in critical condition at a hospital, police said.

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call 911 or police at 260-427-1201. Tipsters can also use the P3 Tips App or call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

