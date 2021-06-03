Oxford community reeling amid efforts to improve

Fort Wayne's Oxford neighborhood where a woman and three children were found slain Wednesday in a Gay Street home has been the site of anti-crime efforts by the Ten Point Coalition.

The group, formed in late 2019, has sponsored foot patrols by residents to improve security and trained mediators to defuse tensions.

Wednesday found Pastor Lewis A. King, a coalition coordinator, supporting grieving and shocked neighbors in the killings' aftermath.

Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron, 21, was arrested Wednesday in Lafayette in the deaths.

King said he joined “quite a few” residents who gathered near the home around noon to mourn the losses and console each other.

The neighborhood “is really heartbroken right now,” he said Wednesday afternoon. “Any time, or any place, children are killed, it's heartbreaking.

“This is a situation we can't understand and we can't control, and we know this is going on around the whole country.”

King, a pastor with Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, said he was born and raised in the neighborhood.

He rejected the idea that the deaths would be a setback for residents working to improve the neighborhood.

“No,” he said. “It's definitely strengthened us as a community.”

